Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 06:52 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its range of affordable tablets, Samsung is expected to launch the Tab A7 (2020) in India soon.
The support pages for the LTE and Wi-Fi variants of the tablet are now live on Samsung India's official website, suggesting it could be announced in the coming days.
For the uninitiated, the Tab A7 (2020) was launched in Europe last week.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) has a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and prominent bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it houses a single camera setup.
The tablet sports a 10.4-inch Full HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and packs a total of four speakers for an immersive multimedia experience.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) bears a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The tablet runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Europe, the Tab A7 (2020) costs €233 (approximately Rs. 20,300) for the Wi-Fi-only variant and €282 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the LTE variant. However, the official pricing and availability details of the tablet in India will be revealed at the time of launch.
