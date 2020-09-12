Realme's recently-launched mid-ranger, the Realme 7, has managed to record a good start in India. According to the company, the handset attracted over 1.8 lakh customers during the first flash sale that was held on September 10. Notably, the second flash sale of the Realme 7 will take place on September 17 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. Here's our roundup.

Our latest addition to our number series is a sensation! More than 1,80,000 users have selected the faster #realme7.

The Most Powerful 64MP Camera Phone is restocking soon. Next sale at 12 PM on 17th September. #CaptureSharperChargeFaster pic.twitter.com/h6ac4vfo1h — realme (@realmemobiles) September 10, 2020

Design and display Realme 7: At a glance

The Realme 7 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a small bottom bezel. It houses a quad camera setup on the rear and a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.

Information Realme 7 has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 7 sports a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?