POCO has sold over 1 lakh units of its budget-friendly smartphone, the X3 NFC, within three days since it went on sale on September 8, the company has revealed. To recall, the handset was unveiled on September 7 and went on flash sale via AliExpress. It comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,160mAh battery.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement

Look at all the milestones we hit during the #POCOX3 NFC First Sale!



Thank you to all our POCO Fans! We're happy to provide you with the smartphone that has #ExactlyWhatYouNeed! pic.twitter.com/L4vSdhHwcO — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 11, 2020

Design and display POCO X3 NFC: At a glance

The POCO X3 NFC offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 NFC features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 NFC is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and houses a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?