Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab S6. As per the changelog, the update enables Wireless DeX support that lets you connect the tablet to a compatible TV/monitor without a cable. The firmware also comes with the latest September Android security patch, optimized Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as new functions like Edge Panel, Voice Recorder, AR Zone, and Multi-Window.

The firmware carries build number T860XXU3BTI2 and T865XXU4BTI1 for the Wi-Fi and LTE models, respectively. It is currently being released in Germany in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >Software Updates.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Tab S6 has a conventional rectangular design with noticeable bezels surrounding the screen. On the rear, the metallic panel houses a dual camera module and a stylus slot where the S Pen attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly. The tablet sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S6 offers a dual-rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.

