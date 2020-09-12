Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 07:59 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab S6.
As per the changelog, the update enables Wireless DeX support that lets you connect the tablet to a compatible TV/monitor without a cable.
The firmware also comes with the latest September Android security patch, optimized Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as new functions like Edge Panel, Voice Recorder, AR Zone, and Multi-Window.
The firmware carries build number T860XXU3BTI2 and T865XXU4BTI1 for the Wi-Fi and LTE models, respectively. It is currently being released in Germany in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >Software Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Tab S6 has a conventional rectangular design with noticeable bezels surrounding the screen. On the rear, the metallic panel houses a dual camera module and a stylus slot where the S Pen attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.
The tablet sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The Galaxy Tab S6 offers a dual-rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.
The Galaxy Tab S6 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 7,040mAh with 15W fast-charging support and four AKG-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), and a Type-C port.
