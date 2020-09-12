Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 FE in the coming weeks. The 5G variant of the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, reiterating some of its key specifications. The Galaxy S20 FE will be offered in LTE as well as 5G variants, and will come with a punch hole design, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 chipset.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will offer a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset (Exynos 990 processor on the 4G model), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?