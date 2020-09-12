Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 08:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Counterpoint has published a break-up of the Bill of Materials for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, claiming it costs just under $550 to make the flagship handset.
According to the market research firm, the total cost of the components stands even lower at $468.
In comparison, the handset has a retail price-tag of $1,300, which also includes marketing costs and other overhead expenses.
According to Counterpoint, the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and the flagship 108MP triple camera module on the Note20 Ultra 5G cost $57 and $60.30, respectively.
The 120Hz AMOLED screen and the 5G connectivity module are the costliest at $91.50 and $97.20, respectively.
The memory components, S Pen, bundled charger and cables, as well as the software are priced at $61.50, $25, $6, and $25, respectively.
As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung's Note20 Ultra features a bezel-less look with curved screen edges, a punch-hole design, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The smartphone has a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an improved S pen.
The Note20 Ultra 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0, 50x hybrid zoom) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is powered by an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.