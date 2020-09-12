Counterpoint has published a break-up of the Bill of Materials for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, claiming it costs just under $550 to make the flagship handset. According to the market research firm, the total cost of the components stands even lower at $468. In comparison, the handset has a retail price-tag of $1,300, which also includes marketing costs and other overhead expenses.

Key info Details about Note20 Ultra 5G's Bill of Materials

According to Counterpoint, the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and the flagship 108MP triple camera module on the Note20 Ultra 5G cost $57 and $60.30, respectively. The 120Hz AMOLED screen and the 5G connectivity module are the costliest at $91.50 and $97.20, respectively. The memory components, S Pen, bundled charger and cables, as well as the software are priced at $61.50, $25, $6, and $25, respectively.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung's Note20 Ultra features a bezel-less look with curved screen edges, a punch-hole design, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an improved S pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 Ultra 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0, 50x hybrid zoom) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood