Countries are opening up, but video conferencing continues to be the most suited (and safest) way for one-to-one and one-to-many communication. Now, to upgrade the experience of these so-called virtual meet-ups, Google is launching a redesigned avatar of the Google Meet app for Android and iOS devices. Here is all you need to know about it.

Redesign New UI to match Gmail's Meet experience

A few months back, Google added a dedicated Meet tab into the Gmail app to expand the reach of the video service. Back then, many "experts" thought that the standalone version of the app could be thrown on the chopping block, but the internet giant is doubling down on it by overhauling its user-interface to give the same experience as the Gmail-based Meet tab.

Quote Here's what Google said on the new look

"We're updating the user interface (UI) of the Google Meet mobile apps for Android and iOS. The new mobile UI will have the same look and feel as that of the meeting experience in the Gmail app."

Design How the new look works?

The existing version of Meet opens into the camera with buttons for starting and joining meetings at the bottom. The new avatar, on the contrary, shows a My Meetings list upon launch, with buttons for New meeting and Join a meeting appearing at the top. The profile icon is on the upper right corner while the navigation drawer is present on the left.

Benefits This makes for a better experience

The new redesign, as 9to5Google says, makes for a unified experience for users and eliminates the annoyance of going straight to the camera upon launch - even when you just want to check meetings scheduled for the day. Not to mention, an identical design language across the two applications is also easier to maintain for Google.

Information When you will get the redesigned Meet?