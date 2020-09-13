Even though Apple's iPhone 12 series has been delayed, there have been plenty of leaks around what it will have on offer. Now, building on all those claims, a tipster has shared a hands-on video, giving a fair idea of what the phones would look like when they launch next month. Here's all you need to know about it.

Leak iPhone 12 Pro's back shell shared

A few hours ago, YouTuber Filip Koroy, known on Twitter as EverythingApplePro, shared a hands-on video that appears to show the rear shell of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It is just the empty chassis, which means we do not get to see the hardware of the upcoming phone. But, it does give a sense of the design on offer.

Design Reminiscent of iPhone 4 and iPhone 5

Looks-wise, the shell shows, iPhone 12 Pro could carry a boxy shape - which was last seen on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 - with the finish of the iPhone 11 family. You get flat stainless steel edges, cut-outs for volume rockers, relocated SIM card tray, a smart connector as well as a matte rear glass for a premium in-hand experience.

Twitter Post Take a look at the video

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

LiDAR LiDAR setup is also visible in the chassis

More importantly, the shell of the device also appears to show the long-rumored LiDAR scanner. It would apparently be positioned under the ultra-wide camera, which will come as part of the same triple camera plus flash arrangement that was available on the iPhone 11 Pro series. Previous reports suggested that only the 6.7-inch Pro Max model would have LiDAR, but this video tells otherwise.

Display Like it or not: No 120Hz display