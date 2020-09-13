Apple has scheduled an event on September 15 where it is expected to announce a host of new products including two new Apple Watch models, refreshed iPads, and a smaller HomePod smart speaker. The event, titled 'Time Flies', will be held virtually. However, the latest batch of iPhones will not be unveiled at the event. Here's what you can expect.

Flagship wearbale Apple Watch Series 6

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple will announce two new smartwatches: a flagship Series 6 and a cheaper SE model. The Apple Watch Series 6 will retain the design of the Series 5 and pack upgraded hardware to offer faster performance, improved water resistance, and sleep tracking capabilities. It is also likely to replace Force Touch with Haptic Touch and get Touch ID support.

Affordable smartwatch Apple Watch SE

Additionally, Prosser asserts that the Apple Watch SE will be a lighter and cheaper version of the premium model. It will be based on the Series 4 model and come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It will pack an M9 motion coprocessor but will miss out on features like ECG and Always-on Display. It will be priced at around $200 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Updated tablets New iPad models: iPad Air 4 and iPad 8

Alongside the new smartwatches, Apple is also expected to introduce updated mid-range tablets. The iPad 8 will arrive as a refresh to the entry-level model while the iPad Air 4 is likely to get noteworthy upgrades. Reportedly, the iPad Air 4 will feature an iPad Pro-like design with slim bezels, Touch ID authentication built into the power button, and a single rear camera.

Other announcements Announcements related to software and services

Finally, Apple is also likely to provide updates on the iOS 14, iPadOS, watchOS 7 and macOS Big Sur as well as the release timeline of these new software. The tech giant may also announce an Apple One subscription service that will bundle Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade into one package.

Information A new HomePod speaker and AirPods Studio