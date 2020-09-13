This week, a number of developments were reported in the world of technology, especially in the consumer tech department. Microsoft confirmed an affordable new Xbox, Google released Android 11 for a whole bunch of phones, while PUBG's developer broke ties with Tencent to get the imposed ban on the famous battle royale hit revoked. Let's take a look at everything.

News #1 PUBG Corp. took back India publishing rights from Tencent

In its first official statement responding to India's sweeping app ban, PUBG Corp., the maker of the famous but blocked battle royale title, said it was cutting ties with China's Tencent Games in India. The company said that instead of Tencent, it will take full publishing responsibility for the PUBG franchise and will work with the Indian government to get the ban revoked.

News #2 Google launched Android 11, drew flak for swollen Pixels

Google made major headlines this week by announcing the final version of Android 11, its latest mobile OS, for Pixel phones and a number of other flagships. The company also announced the platform's Go edition for low-power phones. Beyond that, it unveiled a new overhauled avatar of the Google Meet app but drew flak for swollen two-year-old Pixel 3 phones.

News #3 Huawei announced Harmony OS for mobile

As Google pushed Android 11, Huawei made its play as well. The company, which is blocked from using Google's services due to US trade restriction, announced its own rival for Android on phones - Harmony OS 2.0. It said that the platform already has over 96,000 apps, making it the third biggest mobile ecosystem, and will be launched with phones coming in 2021.

News #4 China could delay TikTok US deal

As the deadline for TikTok US sale nears, the situation is becoming more complicated for ByteDance. This week, one report suggested that the conglomerate could avoid a sale by restructuring TikTok to appease the US government. However, another one claimed that China is putting regulatory hurdles so that the sale deadline is missed and the video service gets banned instead of being sold forcefully.

News #5 Apple changed App Store rules, continued feud with Epic