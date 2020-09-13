SpaceX's next Starship prototype will soon be attempting a major high-altitude flight. The revelation has been made by Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of the company who ultimately wants to use the final version of this massive rocket to launch flights to the Moon and Mars, and make humans a multi-planetary species. Here is all you need to know about it.

SN8 SN8 prototype set to be prepped in a week

In a recent tweet, Musk claimed that Starship's SN8 prototype will be completed in about a week's time. He said, once the vehicle is ready, it will be moved for early testing phase which includes two static fires, combined with ground checks, and a controlled flight up to an altitude of 60,000 feet and back.

Changes Nosecone and flaps to be attached

Musk also noted in the tweet that the upcoming prototype will sport a nosecone and flaps. The nosecone, as many know, is the dome-shaped structure that sits atop the vehicle, protecting its payload. Meanwhile, the flaps are large wing-like extensions, coming out of both sides of the nosecone, to help control the flight direction of the vehicle.

Milestone Two prototypes have already flown, but this is different

In fact, SpaceX has already flown two prototypes of Starship - the SN5 and SN6 vehicles - but this particular test would be different. Reason being: Both SN5 and SN6 flew vertical 'short-hops' up to an altitude of under 500 feet, while this is a full-blown 60,000-feet flight. The previous two vehicles did not have nosecone (stimulated weight was in place) or flaps, either.

Previous prototypes Early prototypes were destroyed during tests

Space is tough and there is no saying whether SN8 will be able to make it safely back to the ground. Early prototypes of Starship were destroyed during tests, but the company has been moving swiftly, correcting its errors with newer models, to get the vehicle off the ground. If this 60,000-feet flight is successful, it will be a huge milestone for SpaceX.

Twitter Post Excitement is guaranteed, says Musk