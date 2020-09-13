TECNO Mobile has put up a promo banner on Flipkart, announcing that its Spark Power 2 Air smartphone will be launched in India on September 14 at 12 pm. The handset will be an affordable variant of the Spark Power 2, that was launched this June. It will sport a 7-inch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO Spark Power 2 Air: At a glance

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a significant bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone will have a 7.0-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1640 pixels) resolution, and a dedicated button for summoning Google Assistant.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air will offer a quad-camera setup on the rear. However, its details are unknown. Meanwhile, on the front, there will a single snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?