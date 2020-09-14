Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 11:15 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 60Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched earlier this month alongside the Realme 7.
The Realme 7 Pro offers a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color options.
The Realme 7 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.
As for the launch offers, buyers can avail a 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 5% discount through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and SuperCash worth Rs. 500 on its website.
