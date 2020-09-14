Realme's mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 60Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. To recall, it was launched earlier this month alongside the Realme 7.

Design and display Realme 7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 7 Pro offers a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color options.

Information Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 7 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?