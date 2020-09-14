Samsung will launch the much-awaited Galaxy S20 FE (a.k.a Fan Edition) on September 23, the tech giant has announced via an official teaser. The tag line of the event - 'Unpacked for Every Fan' - confirms the arrival of the handset. As far as the specifications and design of S20 FE is concerned, previous leaks have left little to the imagination. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE will feature a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and an IP68 dust and water-resistance. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it will come in White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE will offer a triple rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. On the front, it will pack a single 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset (Exynos 990 processor on the 4G model), coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?