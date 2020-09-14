Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in the coming days. In the latest development, a blog MuyComputer has leaked the full specifications of both the handsets. According to the report, these devices will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a triple-camera module. They will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Mi 10T Pro will offer a similar setup with a 108MP primary sensor. For selfies, these handsets will house a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

