Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 04:52 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C17 on September 21 at 12pm (Bangladesh's local time), the Realme Bangladesh has revealed through its Facebook account.
A tipster has also shared a screenshot that mentions the key specifications and features of the smartphone.
Reportedly, it will come with a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup.
As per the leaks, the Realme C15 will feature a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Navy Blue and Lake Green color option.
The Realme C17 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it will house an AI-powered 8MP camera.
The Realme C17 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Realme C17. However, looking at the specifications and features of smartphones, it should be priced around Rs. 13,000.
