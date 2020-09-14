Facebook's sprawling business lines mostly rely on ad-based revenue, but that does not mean the company is not interested in charging direct fees. The social network already takes a fee from businesses for select services, and now, a patent has indicated that it may also start charging commission from the users of Instagram, its famous photo-sharing service. Here's all about it.

Currently, Instagram posts do not show active links

Ever since its launch and even after the acquisition by Facebook, Instagram has not offered the option to share live links with photos and videos. Verified influencers with over 10,000 followers do get the option to share links through Stories, but caption-based linking is still missing. As a result, many users today circumvent the restriction by adding links to the bio of their profiles.

Commission for activating links possible

According to a patent application unearthed by Protocol, Facebook might be looking at the idea of enabling links in captions for a price. The company's filing outlines a system where putting a link to the caption triggers a pop-up asking if you want to activate the URL in question for a $2 fee. Upon clicking 'Yes' and making the payment, the link goes live.

Quote Here's how the patent describes the working of the system

"If the online system detects the text content of the caption includes a string of link text identifying an address, the online system prompts the posting user to pay a fee in exchange for generating a link."

Target Target would be influencers, businesses

The feature, if implemented in the future, would create a source of income for Instagram through influencers and brands looking to promote their products. Also, given that the patented system works for each and every post, users would be able to cherrypick which post is important enough to have a paid link and which one is not.

Response No word from Facebook or Instagram