Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 05:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus's mid-range smartphone, the Nord is available with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount via Amazon, today.
The offer is applicable for the buyers making the payment through the ICICI Bank Credit Card or ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Card for EMI transactions.
To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July, but has received mixed reviews.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus Nord has an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Further, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the 6GB/64GB variant, which is exclusive to India, will go on sale at a later stage.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.