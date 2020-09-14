OnePlus's mid-range smartphone, the Nord is available with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount via Amazon, today. The offer is applicable for the buyers making the payment through the ICICI Bank Credit Card or ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Card for EMI transactions. To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July, but has received mixed reviews. Here are more details.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord has an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Further, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?