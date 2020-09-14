Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 06:04 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Infinix Mobile will launch the all-new Note 7 model in India on September 16 at 12 pm, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. The microsite also reveals the key highlights and design of the upcoming handset.
However, these details don't come as a surprise because the Note 7 is already listed on the company's website and is available in some countries.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Note 7 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses four cameras stacked in a circular bump.
The handset has a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Further, it will be available in Bolivia Blue, Forest Green, and Aether Black color options.
The Infinix Note 7 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/1.8) dedicated video camera with Quad-LED flash. For selfies, it packs a single 16MP (f/2.0) camera.
The Infinix Note 7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Note 7 in India will be announced at the launch event on September 16. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it should be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
