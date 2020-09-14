Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 06:07 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Chinese tech giant Motorola has launched the pocket-friendly E7 Plus model in Brazil. It comes as a successor to the Moto E6 Plus that was announced last year.
As for the key highlights, the handset features a waterdrop notch, a dual rear camera setup, an entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Motorola E7 Plus has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and is offered in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue color variants.
The Moto E7 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling.
Moto E7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Moto E7 Plus is priced at 1,499 Brazilian Real (approximately Rs. 20,600) for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. However, there is no official word yet on the arrival of the handset in other markets, including India.
