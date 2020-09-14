Chinese tech giant Motorola has launched the pocket-friendly E7 Plus model in Brazil. It comes as a successor to the Moto E6 Plus that was announced last year. As for the key highlights, the handset features a waterdrop notch, a dual rear camera setup, an entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola E7 Plus: At a glance

The Motorola E7 Plus has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and is offered in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

Moto E7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?