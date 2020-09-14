In a bid to grow its footprint in the Indian market, Amazon is bringing a way to hear Amitabh Bachchan speak on Alexa-powered Echo devices. The e-commerce giant has partnered with the 77-year-old Bollywood megastar to use his voice on the digital assistant, making him the first Indian celebrity to power the voice experience of Alexa. Here's all you need to know about it.

Features Ask for jokes, shayaris, and more

Set to launch as a paid Alexa skill in 2021, Mr. Bachchan's voice will be used to answer a range of queries on smart devices. You can, for instance, ask for jokes in his voice or basic things like weather updates, advice, shayaris, motivational quotes, and more. Even questions related to Mr. Bachchan's career, specific roles, or interests will be answered in his voice.

Caveat However, his voice will not replace the main one

While the skill will let you hear Mr. Bachchan speak, his voice will not replace the main voice of Alexa. Reason being: This is a separate experience that has to be triggered by purchasing the skill or saying "Alexa, Say Hello to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan". Once the skill is installed, you can simply say "Alexa, ask Mr. Bachchan" followed by your question.

Comment Here's what Mr. Bachchan said on the collaboration

Commenting on the work with Amazon, Mr. Bachchan said, "Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa." "With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers," he added.

Pricing Price still remains unknown

As of now, it is not exactly clear how much Amazon plans to charge for the experience of Big B's voice. Back in September, the company had launched the voice skill of Samuel L Jackson at $1, so we can expect similar pricing - possibly between Rs. 75-100 - for the superstar's baritone as well.

Quote This is what Country Leader for Alexa has to say