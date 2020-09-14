Xiaomi has launched a 4GB/128GB variant of the Redmi 9A in China. The new model joins the existing 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants that were launched in July this year. As for the key highlights, the Redmi 9A comes with a waterdrop notch design, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a single rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Redmi 9A has a splash-resistant plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all the sides. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Clear Sky Blue, Sand Black, and Lake Green color options.

The Redmi 9A sports a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera along with an LED flash. Up front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

