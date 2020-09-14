TECNO has launched the Spark Power 2 Air in India. The pocket-friendly smartphone comes as a lighter version of the Spark Power 2 that was announced in June. As for the key highlights, the Spark Power 2 Air features a 7.0-inch screen, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale starting September 20.

Design and display TECNO Spark Power 2 Air: At a glance

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air has a plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Cosmic Shine and Ice Jadeite color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with dual flash support.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark Power 2 Air draws power from a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based HIOS 6.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?