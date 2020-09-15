The recently-launched POCO M2 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset was announced last week and it comes as a watered-down version of the M2 Pro. As for the key highlights, the POCO M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera module and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display POCO M2: At a glance

The POCO M2 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it comes in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?