Sep 15, 2020
Written byHarshita Malik
The recently-launched POCO M2 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset was announced last week and it comes as a watered-down version of the M2 Pro.
As for the key highlights, the POCO M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera module and a 5,000mAh battery.
The POCO M2 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it comes in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red color options.
The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO M2 costs Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. As for the sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Rs. 750 discount on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card.
