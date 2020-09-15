In the world of smartphones, LG has written a brand new chapter with the introduction of its premium smartphone, the LG Wing. The handset features dual screens with a swiveling design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. The company, notably, claims it should last 200,000 swivels. However, its pricing and availability details haven't been revealed till now.

Design and display LG Wing: At a glance

The LG Wing offers a unique swiveling mechanism that allows one screen to rotate 90 degrees horizontally to form a T-like shape. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) P-OLED main screen and a secondary 3.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080X1240) G-OLED screen. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a water repellent coating.

Use cases The dual screen design allows for improved multitasking

The Wing's dual screen design enables next-level of multitasking. With a simple slide, you get a T-shaped form-factor wherein the main screen can be used to stream videos or play games while the secondary display can be used to chat or surf the web. There is also a dedicated gimbal mode which offers a full-screen viewfinder and a virtual joystick on the secondary screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Wing sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Wing draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?