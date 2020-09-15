-
15 Sep 2020
Realme Narzo 20 series to be launched on September 21
Written byShubham GuptaScience
Realme is all set to launch its Narzo 20 series of smartphones in India on September 21. The line-up will arrive as a successor to the Narzo 10 series, and will include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro.
As per the rumors, the Pro variant will feature a punch-hole design while the other two models will bear a waterdrop notch.
Phone #1
Realme Narzo 20A
The Realme Narzo 20A is said to feature a waterdrop notch with noticeable bezels, triple rear cameras, and a physical fingerprint scanner.
It will reportedly have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
What will be the camera like on Realme Naro 20A?
The Realme Narzo 20A is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary 2MP camera. On the front, it will reportedly house an 8MP selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Realme Narzo 20
The Realme Narzo 20 is likely to have the same design as the Narzo 20A but with a quad rear camera arrangement. It is also rumored to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen.
Behind the display, the handset is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Information
Realme 20 could offer a 48MP quad camera setup
The Realme 20 will offer a quad camera setup on the back that will consist of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a fourth camera. For selfies, it will reportedly have a 13MP shooter.
Phone #3
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a side-mounted or in-screen fingerprint reader. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen.
At the heart, it will have a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Information
The Narzo 20 Pro will also offer a quad camera
Like the Narzo 20, the Pro variant will also sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will pack a 16MP front-facing camera.
Pricing
What about the price?
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Realme Narzo 20 series.
However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphones, the Realme Narzo 20A is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 while the Narzo 20 will cost roughly Rs. 15,000. Lastly, the Narzo 20 Pro will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20,000.