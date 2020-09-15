Realme is all set to launch its Narzo 20 series of smartphones in India on September 21. The line-up will arrive as a successor to the Narzo 10 series, and will include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. As per the rumors, the Pro variant will feature a punch-hole design while the other two models will bear a waterdrop notch.

Phone #1 Realme Narzo 20A

The Realme Narzo 20A is said to feature a waterdrop notch with noticeable bezels, triple rear cameras, and a physical fingerprint scanner. It will reportedly have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information What will be the camera like on Realme Naro 20A?

The Realme Narzo 20A is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary 2MP camera. On the front, it will reportedly house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme Narzo 20

The Realme Narzo 20 is likely to have the same design as the Narzo 20A but with a quad rear camera arrangement. It is also rumored to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. Behind the display, the handset is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information Realme 20 could offer a 48MP quad camera setup

The Realme 20 will offer a quad camera setup on the back that will consist of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a fourth camera. For selfies, it will reportedly have a 13MP shooter.

Phone #3 Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a side-mounted or in-screen fingerprint reader. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen. At the heart, it will have a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information The Narzo 20 Pro will also offer a quad camera

Like the Narzo 20, the Pro variant will also sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will pack a 16MP front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?