Last night, our planetary neighbor Venus made major headlines as a group of researchers found potential signs of alien life using ground-based telescopes. The scientists didn't find the life form itself but discovered chemical phosphine in Venus's acidic atmosphere, a gas that is produced on Earth by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments. More studies are required to confirm this theory. Here are other developments.

News #2 Joe Biden's campaign app leaked voter data

A bug in Vote Joe, the campaign app of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, leaked data of millions of voters. A researcher revealed that the app could be tricked into revealing anyone's voter file, including their name, which election they voted in, home address, date of birth, gender, ethnicity, and political party affiliation, such as Republican or Democrat. The issue has now been fixed.

News #3 YouTube's TikTok rival is finally here

Following Facebook and Instagram, Google's YouTube is also making a move to cash in on the departure of TikTok in India. The company has launched an early beta test of 'YouTube Shorts' - a feature that will come as part of the main YouTube app and let you create 15-second-long videos, set to music chosen from a catalog of 100,000+ of tracks.

News #4 Pixel event scheduled for September 30

In addition to Shorts, Google is also moving swiftly in the hardware department. The company has scheduled its annual Pixel event for September 30, where it is expected to launch a new Android TV-based Chromecast, the latest Nest smart speaker, and the new 5G-enabled Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The company may also announce the India launch date of Pixel 4a during the event.

Other updates Other important developments to note

Among other things, LG made its Wing phone with swiveling screen official and Microsoft announced that its Xbox Games Pass Ultimate game streaming will launch on Android with as many as 150 games today. Gaming technology company Razer, on the other hand, left information (full names, emails, phone numbers, and shipping addresses) of over 100,000 customers exposed on an unprotected Elasticsearch server.

Finally, some important COVID-19 updates