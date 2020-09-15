The 6GB RAM variant of the recently-launched OnePlus Nord will finally be available in India on September 21 exclusively via Amazon. Until now, only the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants were available in the country. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery. The other two variants will also go on sale on the same day.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Further, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord features a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus Nord offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.4 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?