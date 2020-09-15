Further, it will go on sale in the country starting September 18 at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9i in India.

The Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.