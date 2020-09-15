Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 03:17 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9i in India.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Further, it will go on sale in the country starting September 18 at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.
The Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.
The Redmi 9i sports a single rear camera - a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB/128GB model. As mentioned before, it will go on sale starting September 18 at 12pm.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.