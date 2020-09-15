Google has started sending out invites for a virtual product launch event on September 30. What's more interesting is that the tech giant has already confirmed what it will be announcing at the event. As per the invite, Google will introduce its "new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones," which should include the heavily leaked Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Design and display Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will have a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The Pixel 5 is expected to sport a 90Hz 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are likely to offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, they will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phones are expected to run on the latest Android 11. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to house a 3,800mAh battery.

Information How much will they cost?