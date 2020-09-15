Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 05:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Vivo has slashed the prices of its S1 Pro and Y50 models in India by Rs. 1,000. With the latest revision, the mid-rangers start at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 16,990, respectively.
The price-cut is permanent in nature and is now reflecting across all the leading online and offline sales channels.
The Vivo S1 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It bears a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.
The Vivo S1 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Y50 features a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
At the heart, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
The Vivo Y50 bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
