Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 08:01 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T (codename: Kebab) soon.
In the latest development, priceababa and OnLeaks have leaked the high-resolution renders and full specifications of the handset.
According to leaks, it will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a redesigned rectangular quad-camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, it will house a 32MP front-facing camera.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word about the pricing and availability of OnePlus 8T. However, looking at the specifications and features, it will be priced around Rs. 45,000. Further, it is expected to be launched by September-end or in the first week of October.
