OnePlus is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T (codename: Kebab) soon. In the latest development, priceababa and OnLeaks have leaked the high-resolution renders and full specifications of the handset. According to leaks, it will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a redesigned rectangular quad-camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, it will house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?