Sep 15, 2020
Written byHarshita Malik
Japanese tech giant Sony is all set to introduce the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2) on September 17.
In the latest development, the device has been spotted on certification websites such as TENAA and 3C, reiterating some of its key specifications.
Last month, a leak revealed that the Xperia 5 II will come with a 120Hz screen and flagship-level hardware.
As per the leaks, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a premium metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera module.
The handset is likely to sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Sony Xperia 5 II will have a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Looking at the features and specifications, the Xperia 5 II is expected to be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,500). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the launch event on September 17.
