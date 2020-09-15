Chinese tech giant OPPO is all set to launch the new Reno4 SE model in its home country on September 21. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on the company's website, revealing its key highlights and design details. The Reno4 SE will feature a punch-hole design, a triple rear camera module, and a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 SE: At a glance

As per the listing, the Reno4 SE will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will have a squircle-shaped camera bump with triple cameras and an LED flash unit. The phone will reportedly bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 SE will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 SE will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?