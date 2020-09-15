In a few hours from now, Apple will be holding an event to showcase its latest product line-up. The show, titled Time Flies, is different from all September events the company has hosted in recent years, as it will not see the iPhones launch this time around. Here's all you need to know about the event, along with the live-stream details.

Products If not iPhones, what Apple is planning to launch?

The iPhone 12 series is coming this year, but the devices will be debuting next month due to delays in production. At today's event, instead of the flagships, the Cupertino giant is expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 6, and its more affordable SE variant, a new iPad Air, possibly a more affordable HomePod and subscription bundles for various services.

Timing When the event will begin?

Like the WWDC 2020, the Time Flies event will also be held virtually. The keynote, presumably headed by CEO Tim Cook, will begin at 10 am PDT, which is 10:30 pm here in India, and could be live-streamed either from the dedicated Apple events website or the company's channel on YouTube.

Details What we know about the Watches

As for the products, the Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to be one of the key highlights. It is rumored to pack a faster processor with a blood oxygen meter as well as pulse tracking and heart rate monitoring. Meanwhile, Watch SE is said to offer a similar look and feel but with a few higher-end functions, like ECG and always-on display, missing.

iPads iPad Air 2020 and Apple One

Separately, the iPad Air will reportedly come with thinner bezels, much like the iPad Pro, but will miss out on the high-end features the Pro models have on offer. Apple One, on the other hand, could be the long-rumored subscription bundle that might offer various Apple services (Apple Music, TV+, et al) as a discounted all-in-one package.

Information Not much on HomePod