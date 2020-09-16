Apple has introduced the latest versions of its entry-level iPad and mid-tier iPad Air models. The iPad Air (2020) comes with a brand-new iPad Pro-like design, next-generation Touch ID sensor, nifty camera, audio upgrades, and the flagship A14 Bionic processor - Apple's most advanced chipset yet. Apple has also updated the 8th-generation iPad with an A12 Bionic processor. Here's our roundup.

Design iPad Air (2020) and iPad (8th-generation)

The iPad Air (2020) features an all-screen design with proportionate bezels, flat edges, and an aluminum chassis. It also gets stereo speakers, a new power button with built-in Touch ID sensor, magnetic connector for the Apple Pencil, and a Smart Connector to attach compatible keyboards. Meanwhile, the 8th-generation iPad retains the classic design with a Touch ID home button and sleek metallic body.

Display All about the screen

The latest iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a QHD+ (2360x1640 pixels) resolution at 264ppi and True Tone technology that adjusts the color and brightness of the screen to match the ambient light. Separately, the 8th-generation iPad bears a 10.2-inch display with a QHD+ (2160x1620 pixels) resolution. The Air model supports second-generation Apple Pencil while the new iPad supports first-generation Pencil.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPad Air (2020) has a single 12MP (f/1.8) camera on the back and a 7MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear unit supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps while the front camera can shoot in Full-HD at 60 fps. The 8th-generation iPad has an 8MP (f/2.4) camera on the rear side and a 1.2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The all-new iPad Air is powered by the latest A14 Bionic chipset, which is based on the 5nm architecture. According to Apple, the A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors and has a new 16-core Neural Engine that can perform up to 11 trillion operations per second. However, the iPad (8th-generation) gets an A12 Bionic chip that also offers a dedicated Neural Engine.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and sensor details

The iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit-class LTE while the updated iPad gets dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit-class LTE. Both the tablets pack an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor, GPS, and a digital compass. The iPad Air houses a 28.6Wh battery with 20W fast-charging via Type-C port while the iPad gets a 32.4Wh battery and a Lightning port.

key details Pricing and availability