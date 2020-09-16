Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com. The handset sports a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month. Here are more details.

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a single camera module. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comes with a face unlock feature. Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.

Information Redmi 9A offers a 13MP single rear camera

The Redmi 9A sports a single rear camera - a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?