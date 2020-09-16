Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 11:23 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
The handset sports a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month.
Here are more details.
The Redmi 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a single camera module.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comes with a face unlock feature.
Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.
The Redmi 9A sports a single rear camera - a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9A is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB/32GB variant, and the 3GB/32GB model costs Rs. 7,499.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.