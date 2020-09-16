Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July this year. As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 gets a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a face unlock feature. It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.

Information Realme C11 has a 13MP dual rear camera

The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?