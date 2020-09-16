Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 11:46 am
Shubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July this year.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Realme C11 gets a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a face unlock feature.
It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.
The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.
The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the solo 2GB/32GB storage variant. Further, the buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
