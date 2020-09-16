During last night's 'Time Flies' keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about how Apple devices are saving lives and unveiled the next generation of products to continue the "good work". The company showcased a number of devices at the event, starting off with a fancy Watch that can measure your blood oxygen levels on the go. Here's all you need to know about it.

Series 6 Apple Watch Series 6: Same chassis but new colors

First up, Apple unveiled Watch Series 6, the high-end successor to Series 5. The new watch looks similar to its predecessor with the same design and 40mm and 44mm chassis options. However, you do get several color options and finishes to choose from, including new Blue and Product Red aluminum variants. There are seven faces and new band options too.

Information Buckle-less bands are also available

The Watch faces will include Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, and Artist designs, while the bands will have 'Leather Link' as well as 'Braided Solo Loop' and non-braided 'Solo Loop' which will come without a buckle or clasp of any sort.

Performance 20% faster performance than Series 5

Under the hood, Apple Watch Series 6 comes with an S6 dual-core chipset, which promises 20% faster performance than the Series 5. The platform is also equipped with the U1 ultrawideband chip, which enables short-range wireless location and can let you use your Watch as a digital car key, among other things. Notably, the always-on display of the Watch is now 2.5 times brighter.

Fitness What about fitness-focused features?

On the fitness front, the new Watch comes with several sensors, including a heart rate sensor that not only checks your pulse but also measures blood oxygen levels (in 15 seconds) using red and infrared lights. Plus, it uses the motion and heart rate data to give a VO2 max reading, which shows whether you are working out at the optimum level or not.

Altimeter Altimeter is also available on Series 6

Along with this, the new Watch also includes an always-on altimeter to help you keep track of your hike or climb in real-time. Then, in conjunction with WatchOS 7, you get support for features like native sleep tracking, handwashing detection, and new workout types. Apple is also working with health networks to see if the Watch's blood oxygen measurement could help with COVID-19 detection.

Battery Same battery life but faster charging

Even with a brighter always-on panel and faster processor, the Apple Watch is promising the same 18-hour battery life on a single charge. However, unlike the Series 5, the new Watch can charge from zero to hundred much more quickly - in about one and a half hours. This means you will save charging time and get the same level of backup.

Pricing What about pricing and availability?