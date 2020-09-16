POCO's recently-launched M2 attracted 1.3 lakh customers during the first flash sale that was held on September 15, the company has announced. This means POCO made a revenue of around Rs. 143 crore in a single day, even if all the units sold were of the entry-level 6GB/64GB model that costs Rs. 10,999. The details of the second flash sale are yet to announced.

The POCO M2 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it comes in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red color options.

The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

