Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 01:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
POCO's recently-launched M2 attracted 1.3 lakh customers during the first flash sale that was held on September 15, the company has announced.
This means POCO made a revenue of around Rs. 143 crore in a single day, even if all the units sold were of the entry-level 6GB/64GB model that costs Rs. 10,999.
The details of the second flash sale are yet to announced.
The POCO M2 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it comes in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red color options.
The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO M2 costs Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. As mentioned earlier, the device went on its first sale on September 15. However, details of the second flash sale are yet to be announced by the company.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.