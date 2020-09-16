As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y51 (2020) in Pakistan. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. However, there is no official word on its pricing and availability details in India yet.

Design and display Vivo Y51 (2020): At a glance

The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels on all sides. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

Information Vivo Y51 (2020) has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo Y51 (2020) sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

