Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Infinix Mobile has launched the Infinix Note 7 in India. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It will go on sale in the country on September 22 at 12pm via Flipkart. Here are more details.

Design and display Infinix Note 7: At a glance

The Infinix Note 7 offers a punch-hole design with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup. The handset sports a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green color options.

Information Infinix Note 7 has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Infinix Note 7 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and an AI lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Note 7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?