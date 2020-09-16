Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 05:48 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is now available through open sale in India. The customers can buy the handset anytime via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other authorized retail outlets.
As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As far as its pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro cost Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.
