Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is now available through open sale in India. The customers can buy the handset anytime via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other authorized retail outlets. As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?