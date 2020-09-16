Xiaomi has introduced a new 'Champagne Gold' color variant for its budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India. The new color shade joins the 'Aurora Blue', 'Glacier White', and 'Interstellar Black' models that were released in the country in March. The new variants are already available for purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and retail outlets.

Design and display Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max offer an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a quad-camera setup. Both the handsets sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Note 9 Pro Max has the same setup, but with a 64MP main camera. For selfies, the Pro version houses a 16MP camera and the Pro Max model offers a 32MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handsets run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a 5,020mAh battery. The Pro model comes with 18W fast-charging support and the Pro Max version has 33W fast-charging support.

Information What about the price?