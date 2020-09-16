OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update for its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. As per the changelog, the update brings new features to Game Space that include three ways of notifications, quick reply, mistouch prevention, and the latest September 2020 Android security patch, among others. It also fixes bugs related to screen recording and notification bar.

Details about the update

The OxygenOS Open Beta 18 is being rolled out via over-the-air method for the devices already running the previous beta build. Those who want to give the new beta a try can visit the OnePlus Community page for more details.

Phone #1 OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 has a metal-glass body with a waterdrop-notch display and noticeable bezels. It sports a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7 has a 48MP dual rear camera

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and curved edges. It bears a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 48MP triple rear camera