Sep 17, 2020
Shubham Gupta
Realme's mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It was launched in the country last week alongside the Realme 7 Pro.
The Realme 7 offers a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.
The Realme 7 features a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The buyers can also avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card on Flipkart and SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik on Realme.com.
