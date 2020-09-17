Realme's mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

It was launched in the country last week alongside the Realme 7 Pro.