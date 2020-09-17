Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, is all set to go on another sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It was launched in July and has been available only through flash sales. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, a 5,020mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and can be picked up in shades of Forest Green, Midnight Grey and Polar White.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?