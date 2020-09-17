Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 01:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (codename: Billie) in the US.
In the latest development, Android Central has shared a report revealing its key specifications and price.
It will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 90Hz display, and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature an in-trend punch-hole design with thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor (a first for OnePlus), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 16MP snapper.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 690 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based OxygenOS and pack a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per the tip-off, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be priced under $400 (approximately Rs. 30,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. Further, it is expected to be launched after OnePlus 8T which will be released later this month or in early October.
