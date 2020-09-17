POCO will launch its latest X3 mid-ranger in the Indian market on September 22 at 12 pm via Flipkart, the company has announced on Twitter. It will be identical to the X3 NFC model that was launched in Europe last week. However, some rumors suggest it will offer up to 8GB of RAM (6GB on the NFC model) and a slightly larger battery.

Design and display POCO X3: At a glance

The India-specific POCO X3 is expected to feature the same design and display as the X3 NFC. Hence, it will offer a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house four cameras. Further, it will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will pack a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,160mAh or larger battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?