Realme is all set to launch its Narzo 20 series of smartphones in India on September 21. The line-up will include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro models. Now, just ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the full specifications and features of the upcoming Narzo 20 trio. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Realme Narzo 20A

The Realme Narzo 20A is said to feature a waterdrop notch display with overall noticeable bezels. It will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme Narzo 20A will have a 12MP triple rear-camera setup

According to the tip-off, the Realme Narzo 20A will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) 'retro' lens. For selfies and video calling, it will pack an 8MP front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme Narzo 20

The Realme Narzo 20 will look identical to the Narzo 20A. It will also feature a waterdrop design, a plastic body, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. However, at the heart, it will have a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What will be the camera like on Realme Narzo 20?

The Realme Narzo 20 will have a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is tipped to offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. It will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information Realme Narzo 20 Pro will offer a quad rear camera

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, it will offer a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?